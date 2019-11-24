We’re All Over OMV

We’re All Over OMV

Oil Free Otago media release 24 November 2019

Oil Free Otago and Extinction Rebellion supporters are today on board the OMV hench boat the Skandi Atlantic in Timaru with Greenpeace members.

“People from all walks of life have come at short notice to help stop OMV’s drilling plans” said Oil Free Otago’s Rosemary Penwarden.

”I’m in a pipe lock on the upper deck with John, an architect. Also on board from Dunedin are a senior university lecturer, a mental health worker, students and grandparents. We have taken time out to put our bodies in the way of OMV’s plans to drill for more oil and gas in a climate emergency.”

OMV is one of the hundred companies responsible for more than 70% of global emissions and plans to drill soon in the Great South Basin.

John said “We ride bikes, we compost, we conserve electricity. Yet companies like OMV make a mockery of all our efforts by continuing to drill for more planet-destroying fossil fuels.

“We’re prepared to stay for as long as it takes. We will do everything we can to stop OMV in their tracks.” Rosemary added.

© Scoop Media

