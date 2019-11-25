Institute of Forestry hosts meeting with the Prince of Wales

Media Statement

NZ Institute of Forestry hosts meeting with His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales

On Friday 22nd November, the New Zealand Institute of Forestry hosted, near Christchurch, a small round-table meeting in the presence of His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales. The opportunities and challenges facing the forestry sector in New Zealand were discussed with His Royal Highness by eleven forestry professionals; those present included the 2017, 2018 and 2019 recipients of The Prince of Wales Award for Sustainable Forestry.

The discussion covered the challenges presented by climate change, pest and disease incursions and the need to strengthen the forestry sector’s social license to operate. The potential contribution of forestry to the New Zealand bio-economy along with the promising and varied career opportunities offered by the forestry sector, were identified as significant opportunities.

Dr David Evison, the President of the New Zealand Institute of Forestry, said “… it was an immense privilege to participate in this discussion with His Royal Highness and to facilitate an exchange of views with some of our outstanding forestry professionals. The participants were inspired by the importance that His Royal Highness places on sustainable forest management and its contribution to society…”

Ends





