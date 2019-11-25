Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

NZ welfare policy around relationships harms disabled

Monday, 25 November 2019, 9:42 am
Press Release: Disabled Persons Assembly

Welfare policy which penalises people for forming relationships is harming the disabled community, Disabled Persons Assembly (DPA) says.

DPA are joining Auckland Action Against Poverty, Child Poverty Action Group and Action Station in calling on the Government to change rules around the reduction of supports and benefits for people who form relationships.

An open letter to Jacinda Ardern was launched today asking for change to how relationships are treated by Work and Income New Zealand - so people get what they need to live a dignified life that does not trap them in poverty and make them fearful to build relationships.

“Many disabled people rely on the benefit system because they aren’t able to work, or have difficulty finding work. These people should not be financially disadvantaged because they have formed a relationship,” DPA Chief Executive Prudence Walker says.

“Disabled people should have as much of a right as non-disabled people to form relationships without losing their livelihood.”

The Disability Action Plan (2019-2026) sets out the vision for disabled New Zealanders: “We have an adequate standard of living that enables us to fully participate in society, where necessary through the provision of income support which takes into account the additional cost of disability.”

“Until welfare rules change, this vision cannot be realised,” Ms Walker says.

“We also have concerns about the impact of forcing people to become reliant on their partners early on in a relationship

“Policies that create a power imbalance in relationships can make it difficult for people to leave unhealthy relationships. Disabled people are particularly vulnerable as they are much more likely to experience family violence than non-disabled people.”

Julia*, who has a physical disability that causes pain and fatigue, was receiving the Supported Living Payment when she met her partner Michael*. Unable to work at the time, she says it was a “huge decision” for her to move in with Michael.

“It was a lot to ask of him – to support me both physically and financially”.

“It meant that I had to rely on him totally, which was a real blow to my independence”.

As well as losing her core benefit entitlements, she no longer received the disability allowance.

“Being disabled is expensive – and suddenly I had to cover extra expenses like unfunded medications, transport and equipment”.

Julia’s disability support hours were also reduced when she moved in with Michael, because she no longer qualified for a community services card.

“There are so many disincentives for people on benefits to form relationships, it’s really unfair.”

*not their real names

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Disabled Persons Assembly on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Before The Election: Prisoner Voting Rights To Be Restored

People sentenced to less than three years in prison will have their voting rights restored... This will return the law to how it was pre-2010 when a National Party Bill removed voting rights from all sentenced prisoners.

The announcement follows a report from the Waitangi Tribunal that the 2010 law disproportionally impacts Māori prisoners and is inconsistent with the Treaty of Waitangi. It also follows the High Court's declaration (upheld by the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court) that the current law is inconsistent with the right to vote in the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act 1990. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Compensating Afghan Civilian Casualties

Given that the NZ Defence Force has needed to be hauled kicking and screaming into belatedly arranging an adequate clean-up of its old firing range… what would it take before New Zealand offers to pay compensation to the families of those who suffered death and injury from what was left behind on our watch? More>>

ALSO:

Predator Free: $3.5m For New Pest Controls

New Zealand First is proud to announce the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) has allocated $3.5 million to develop innovative predator control approaches which will reduce the need for repeated 1080 use. More>>

ALSO:

Children's Day: Commissioner Calls For Govt Commitment

“Three decades on, we are able to celebrate some significant changes for children like the recent launch of a Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy. But we still have a long way to go to prioritise children’s rights.” More>>

ALSO:

Elections: Proposed Electorate Boundaries Released

The Representation Commission is proposing changes to half of New Zealand’s electorates and establishing a new electorate in south Auckland… More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 