New Zealand Landmarks Illuminate Orange for 16 Days



WEDNESDAY 27TH NOVEMBER 2019 - For 16 days, key landmarks around New Zealand will be illuminated orange to support the Unite Campaign to end violence against women. The Michael Fowler Centre in Wellington, the Auckland Harbour Bridge and New Plymouth’s Clock Tower will all be shining orange for the #16days of activism which commenced on Monday 25th November 2019 and will end 10 December, Human Rights Day.

‘Orange the World’ is part of the UN Women Global UNiTE Campaign to eliminate violence against women. This year the UNiTE Campaign efforts will highlight the issue that has been identified as one of the key challenges in prevention and eradication of rape and sexual harassment – the issue of consent.

Wellington District Council, New Plymouth District Council and Zonta Auckland are all showing support through illuminating orange the Michael Fowler Centre in Wellington, Clock Tower in New Plymouth and the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster has provided his support to the call to end violence against women by lighting the Michael Fowler Centre orange over the 2 weeks of activism. Mayor Foster says, “family violence rates in New Zealand are alarmingly high, mostly impact women and have a long-term impact on families and our communities”.

“Lighting up the Michael Fowler Centre is a symbol of hope for a bright and optimistic future free from violence against women and girls within our community” says Mayor Foster.

Suzanne McNabb, President of UN Women Aotearoa New Zealand says “over the 16 days of activism we hope the ‘Orange the World’ campaign will increase awareness of violence against women, send the message that it’s not okay and that through this victims will know that they are not alone, that they can speak up and that there are people who can help them”.

“We invite everyone, during the 16 days, to show their support using the colour orange and the hashtags #orangetheworld #16days”, says McNabb

Where to get help?

The Ministry of Social Development funds a professional helpline for anyone affected by sexual harm. The Safe to talk sexual harm helpline is available for free, 24/7 at:

Call 0800 044 334 or Text 4334 or Email support@safetotalk.nz



Resources, info and webchat at www.safetotalk.nz



The Women’s Refuge is for women and children. Free national 24-hour crisis line: 0800 REFUGE or 0800 733 843. Other support service contact details can be found here: https://women.govt.nz/safety/where-go-help

