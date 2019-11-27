Bring back balance to the Scales of Justice



27th November 2019

The Sensible Sentencing Trust (SST) has congratulated the National Party on their recent release of Justice system proposals.

SST’s National Spokesperson Jess McVicar said it is a relief to hear there will be a focus on Victims of crime, as they are currently sidelined in the Justice System.

“Our system as it is currently, fails to involve Victims and doesn’t uphold a lot of their rights that they are entitled to.”

Jess said Victims just want to know how to keep themselves and their families safe.

“It’s not too much to ask that the few rights victims do have are acknowledged, especially when you recognise the horrendous journey they are put through when they unwillingly become victims of serious violent crime."

“We just want New Zealand to be a safe country again and for Victims to receive the respect they are entitled to; for them to have a voice.”

Jess said Victims have been ignored and sidelined by the current governments Justice reforms, and believe they have failed the victims hugely.

