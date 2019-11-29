Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Recent Climate Reports Underscore Genuine Emergency

Friday, 29 November 2019, 6:37 pm
Press Release: The Wise Response Society

Recent Climate Reports Underscore Genuine Emergency

The Wise Response Society is anxious the underlying message in a suite of recent reports about the evolving climate crisis is fully recognised and heeded. While the New Zealand Government has been making big efforts to address national climate risks, what these reports together do is reinforce the need for all sectors of the economy and society to embrace the required changes with utmost urgency and purpose.

A group of eminent scientists have stated that the tipping points could be exceeded between 1 and 20C warming and lead to a cascade of unstoppable events (reported in Nature 27 Nov. 2019). The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has reported that yet another high record level of Greenhouse Gas concentration has been reached (20 Nov. 2019). The UN Environmental Programme (UNEP) has stated that a 1.5 0C target is now slipping out of reach (20 Nov. 2019).

The World Scientists (over 11,000) Warning of a Climate Emergency stated that our goals need to shift from GDP growth and the pursuit of affluence, towards sustaining ecosystems and improving human well-being by prioritizing basic needs and reducing inequality (BioScience 5 Nov).

Sir Alan Mark, FRSNZ, Chair of Wise Response, a Society largely comprising academics from across New Zealand, said "We therefore call on all New Zealanders to move from a business-as-usual economic model and adopt an economy and way of life that enables us to live within earth's natural support systems ".

In another disturbing report, the Global Energy Monitor has reported that China has increased its coal power capacity to 43GW between Jan 2018 and June 2019, while elsewhere in the world there has been a decrease of 8.1GW. Should China continue to increase its total coal power capacity through to 2035, its coal generation alone could be more than three times as large as the global limit on coal power use, determined by the IPCC to keep warming well below 20C.

This surge of disturbing reports may be timed to influence the UN Climate Change Conference, now transferred from Chile to Spain, to be held 2-13 December, where a key objective is to seek "full operationalization" of the Paris Climate Change Agreement before all signatories are to submit National Climate Action Plans in 2020."If that is the case, all power to them, as clearly a step change is needed right now" said Sir Alan.

Prof Kevin Anderson of the Tyndall Centre offers a possible pathway. He has pointed out that the wealthiest 10% in the world are responsible for 49% of the GHG emissions. So if they were to cut their emissions to around 8 tonnes of CO2e per capita, global emissions would be reduced by one third, even without any change from the other 90%.

"While most NZers will fall outside this highly wealthy category, with a little forethought and planning, halving our current per capita emissions rate from 16 tonnes of CO2e should be largely painless and potentially very satisfying"

"One thing’s for sure" he added, " the science is telling us failure to re-stabilise climate will deliver our children a painful hospital pass which surely none of us would want knowingly, to be part of".

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from The Wise Response Society on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


40 Years On: Prime Minister Delivers Erebus Apology

257 people died on the slopes of Mt Erebus on 28 November 1979, 40 years ago today. Let me pause to acknowledge the enormity of that loss, and the effect it has had on the lives of the families – and also on the lives of those who took part in Operation Overdue.

That loss, in and of itself, was huge. It sent ripples across the country, and trauma that those who weren’t directly affected would probably struggle to fathom.

But that loss and grief was compounded. It was undeniably worsened by the events that followed. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Alleged Sins Of NZ First

Be it the scandals he has uncovered (eg the Winebox) or the scandals he has featured in… Peters is, as they say, good copy. He sells newspapers, as the Dominion-Post showed yet again the other day when it put its revelations about the New Zealand First Foundation on its front page. More>>

Gun Law Changes: Time Extension For Those In Exemption Processes

Regulations that take effect tomorrow will ensure firearms owners who have already started a specific exemptions based process for their prohibited items will continue to be legally protected after 20 December 2019. More>>

Walking: Safer Speed Limits For Schools

The Government is delivering on its commitment to make streets safer for kids to walk and cycle to school, by reducing speed limits to a maximum of 40 km/h around urban schools and 60 km/h around rural schools. More>>

ALSO:

Bigger, Wider Landfill Levy: Next Plan On Tackling Waste

“In the past decade, people have sent nearly 30 million tonnes of waste to municipal landfills around the country – a 50 per cent increase in waste that can often be recycled, composted or reused. We can’t allow this situation to continue” says Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Criminal Justice: Salvation Army Proposes Raft Of Initiatives

Tthe report goes further than what government is prepared to implement at this stage. It notes that poverty and deprivation together with attitudes in the courts and procedural delays cause ‘push and lock’ factors, drawing individuals into crime and making it difficult for them to leave. More>>

Health Minister: Hepatitis Foundation's Excessive Spending 'Unacceptable'

The Foundation and key government agencies are refusing to front over a damning report from the regulator, Charities Services... The man who set up the Hepatitis Foundation is appalled by the chairperson's extravagant expenses and the time it's taken for an investigation to be made public. More>>

Consulting On Policy Statement: Protecting Indigenous Biodiversity

"We have unique natural landscapes and indigenous biodiversity. Under the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) councils are required to maintain and protect indigenous biodiversity. However the RMA has not given councils clear enough direction on how to achieve this...” More>>

ALSO:

Earlier:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 