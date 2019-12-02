CEAC wants funding for rail freight/passenger services

Letter to – Grant Robertson Labour finance Minister.

Dear Grant, - Our NGO has represented the community since 2001 on issues of community environmental and residential public health and wellbeing; quote;

“In association with other Community Groups, NHTCF and all Government Agencies since 2001.

• Health and wellbeing.

• East Coast Transport Project”

Today 2ndt December 2019, the Labour Party has announced that a large infrastructure funding will get a big increase now.

All of the press in in a buzz over the reported infrastructure funding boost that will be made here.

Our east coast communities also now await the funding boost to our regional Gisborne/HB rail freight/passenger services that need to be made here.

National had decimated our regions rail services during their time and had left these regions without rail services for 7 long years since 2012.

We want to clearly state to you that;

THERE SHOULD BE NO MORE PRIVATE ROAD FREIGHT SUBSIDIES MADE, UNTIL A SIMILAR AMOUNT OF SUBSIDIES BE MADE FOR OVERDUE RESTORATION OF OUR REGIONAL PUBLIC RAIL FREIGHT AND PASSENGER SUBSIDIES NEED TO BE MADE.

This press release below was sent out to you on 11th September 2019 criticising lack of ‘rail focus.’ during ‘Infrastructure NZ ’plea to Government for more funding.

CEAC supports $6 Billion for infrastructure

Wednesday, 11 September 2019, 7:44 am

Press Release: Citizens Environmental Advocacy Centre

quote;

Government must fund publicly owned rail properly as Kiwi Rail lacks adequate funding for freight handling and station marshalling hubs and the staff, locomotives and rolling stock to service all of our export regions to upgrade our export services and encourage rail freight services operations such as our Gisborne/HB regions now sadly need.

QUOTE; Paul Blair; “Respondents overwhelmingly supported more tools for local and regional governments in order to unlock the full potential of our regions; - Three-quarters of the infrastructure sector have called for transformation, rather than incremental change, of the culture and incentives between central and local government to work together to promote national well-being,” says Infrastructure NZ CEO Paul Blair.”

http://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/PO1909/S00130/infrastructure-sector-calls-for-transformational-reform.htm

CEAC would be delighted to hear from (INZ) that rail was also part of that $6 Billion Dollar also, so we shall see.

Unquote;

Meantime we would encourage active discussion now with Government as a long serving NGO for public health and wellbeing in HB/Gisborne over funding required for our lack of alternative transport options to lower the truck gridlocked roads we have in our regions and the residential truck noise vibrations and air pollution our residential communities are suffering from that are impacting on their families health and wellbeing and quality of life.

CEAC encourage to see a Government who is caring, considerate inclusive and responsive to citizens’ concerns.



