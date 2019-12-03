CEAC - PM must attend COPS 25 Climate Change Conference.

Citizens Environmental Advocacy Centre Incorporated (CEAC)

Press release 3rd December 2019.

PM Ardern must attend COPS 25 Climate Change Conference beginning today in Madrid with 125 other countries.

CEAC is encouraged to see our Government who is caring about climate change and

are, actively being considerate, inclusive and responsive to citizens’ concerns about our future with the potential effects of Climate change now impacting to our citizens.

The silence from our NZ media today about the COPS 25 Climate change conference beginning today shocked our organisation with no coverage for this important event at all from breakfast time today.

As the latest CB political poll yesterday has promoted more reactions from negative comments of government, while others call for climate change CO2 emissions to be lowered even more.

All this; - while we saw a weird reaction from the National opposition party and others claiming that we need to build more roads.

Why more roads?

Our response to the call for more roads; - is this;

We need instead;

To use less road transport, - and less air transport.

We now need to switch to using shipping and rail to move us and our freight around our country.



This must be stated over and over again to change the mindset of the oil companies and their pundits, who only promote use of more road transport and air passenger service only for increasing profits for oil companies from increased oil use, which will make our future weather worse.

We will benefit from increased collusion with the 125 countries who are attending the COPS 125 Conference now beginning today in Madrid Spain.

End.

