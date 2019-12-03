Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Karen O'Leary stars in new early childhood fair pay video

Tuesday, 3 December 2019, 3:30 pm
Press Release: NZEI

Karen O'Leary stars in new early childhood fair pay campaign video

3 December 2019

NZEI Te Riu Roa has launched a new video campaign to get the public behind fixing the huge pay gap between qualified early childhood teachers and other teachers. The video features Karen O'Leary, early childhood teacher and star of Wellington Paranormal.

Early childhood teachers are paid 23% less than kindergarten and school teachers with the same qualifications, experience and professional requirements. Next year that will blow out to 49% for some. NZEI and ECE employers have paused their collective agreement negotiations, because current government funding makes it impossible to reach a fair deal for teachers.

Early Childhood rep on NZEI Te Riu Roa's National Executive, Virginia Oakly, said the Government needed to act now to fix this injustice.

"A teacher is a teacher and it's outrageous that long-term underfunding of the sector has created such a disparity in teacher pay," she said.

"Today we launch a video as part of our ECE Voice campaign to help bring the message to communities around the country that ECE teachers rock! Quality early childhood education makes a significant difference for our children and sets them up for a lifetime of learning. Every teacher doing such an important job deserves a fair go."

Ms Oakly urged everyone who cares about early childhood education to add their voice to the call for fair pay for all ECE teachers at ECEVoice.org

The video campaign features Karen O’Leary, head teacher at Wellington's Adelaide Early Childhood Centre and New Zealand's favourite paranormal investigating officer on Wellington Paranormal.

“I know how important this work is. I know how much teaching goes on every day in ECE centres around the country and I know how unfair it feels to not have pay parity with the rest of the teachers of New Zealand,” she said.

The campaign was shot in Wellington at Avalon Studios by Double Denim with a crowd of ECE teachers and their supporters.

Watch the video

Broadcast-ready file for download can be requested at media@nzei.org.nz

Find still images from the video shoot here.

ends


© Scoop Media

NZEI Te Riu Roa

NZEI

New Zealand Educational Institute

NZEI Te Riu Roa members work in every community in New Zealand, leading and advocating for quality public education.

We are the 50,000 principals, teachers and support staff who work in primary, area and secondary schools as well as early childhood centres, special education and school advisory services. We come together as NZEI Te Riu Roa - New Zealand's largest education union, a Treaty based organisation and a powerful advocate for quality public education.

We have the most important job in New Zealand - educating for the future.

Contact NZEI Te Riu Roa

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


(At Least From Individuals): All-Stages Urgency To Ban Foreign Donations

The Bill contains a minimal threshold of $50, to ensure that small-scale fundraising activities such as bucket donations and whip-rounds won’t be affected. But big donations will be gone.

The Bill also introduces a new requirement that party secretaries and candidates must take reasonable steps to ensure that a donation, or a contribution to a donation over the $50 foreign donation threshold, is not from an overseas person.

The Electoral Commission will issue guidance on what ‘reasonable steps they might take to check the origin of the donations. More>>

 

Privacy Breach: Police On Firearm Buyback Data Leak

We can confirm that a dealer with legitimate access to the online notification platform for the firearm buy-back programme has been able to view details of firearms owners... We have been able to identify the error back to an update made by our vendor last week which provided dealers a higher level of access to the notifications database. The update was not authorised by Police. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Likely PPPs In Labour’s Infrastructure Plans

The same argument that Robertson has been making (ie, that this is a good time to launch these projects, while interest rates are so low) should apply equally to why it would make more sense for the government to borrow the money to build them itself. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Alleged Sins Of NZ First

Be it the scandals he has uncovered (eg the Winebox) or the scandals he has featured in… Peters is, as they say, good copy. He sells newspapers, as the Dominion-Post showed yet again the other day when it put its revelations about the New Zealand First Foundation on its front page. More>>

Gun Law Changes: Time Extension For Those In Exemption Processes

Regulations that take effect tomorrow will ensure firearms owners who have already started a specific exemptions based process for their prohibited items will continue to be legally protected after 20 December 2019. More>>

Walking: Safer Speed Limits For Schools

The Government is delivering on its commitment to make streets safer for kids to walk and cycle to school, by reducing speed limits to a maximum of 40 km/h around urban schools and 60 km/h around rural schools. More>>

ALSO:

Bigger, Wider Landfill Levy: Next Plan On Tackling Waste

“In the past decade, people have sent nearly 30 million tonnes of waste to municipal landfills around the country – a 50 per cent increase in waste that can often be recycled, composted or reused. We can’t allow this situation to continue” says Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Criminal Justice: Salvation Army Proposes Raft Of Initiatives

Tthe report goes further than what government is prepared to implement at this stage. It notes that poverty and deprivation together with attitudes in the courts and procedural delays cause ‘push and lock’ factors, drawing individuals into crime and making it difficult for them to leave. More>>

Health Minister: Hepatitis Foundation's Excessive Spending 'Unacceptable'

The Foundation and key government agencies are refusing to front over a damning report from the regulator, Charities Services... The man who set up the Hepatitis Foundation is appalled by the chairperson's extravagant expenses and the time it's taken for an investigation to be made public. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 