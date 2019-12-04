Ambitious early childhood action plan welcomed

New Zealand Kindergartens (NZK) has welcomed the Early Childhood Action Plan 2019 – 2029 - He taonga te tamaiti – Every child a taonga, released by the Government today.

Chief Executive Jill Bond said the plan’s development had followed an excellent process and it was an ambitious programme of work to achieve long-lasting changes to early learning.

NZK was fully involved in the priority-setting process, which was regarded as the most extensive in the history of early learning in New Zealand.

“We look forward to working with the Ministry of Education and the sector to advance the actions,” Ms Bond said.

Ms Bond said the priority for kindergartens remained 100% funding for qualified teachers. Kindergartens offered a quality education by prioritising the employment of qualified teachers despite a funding shortfall.

“We have not dropped our teaching standards but cannot keep absorbing salary costs and are looking forward to hearing the Government will confirm 100% funding,” she said.



