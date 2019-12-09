Government Praised for Decisive Leadership on Port Issue



Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters are to be commended for their leadership on the Upper North Island port issue, Waterfront 2029 Spokesperson Michael Goldwater said today.

The Prime Minister today announced that the Cabinet had agreed that the car and container port in the Auckland CBD is no longer viable. Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones is expected to announce more details on the timeframe and process for it to be moved on Thursday.

“For far too long, political leaders have procrastinated on the Auckland port issue with endless report writing,” Mr Goldwater said.

“Too many of those reports have been hijacked by vested interests but the one consensus that has emerged is that the car and container port in Auckland’s CBD is not sustainable.

“Today, the Prime Minister and her Cabinet have shown strong and decisive leadership by accepting that consensus and being prepared to act on it.

“The Prime Minister’s announcement also gives effect to the cast-iron commitment Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters made on 31 August 2017 to close the car and container port.

“All Aucklanders can be grateful for the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister’s decisive leadership over this issue.

“We look forward to more information this Thursday on the timetable and process to manage the implementation of the Government’s policy announced today. It is understandable the Government will want to take great care to get every aspect of this project right.”

