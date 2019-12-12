Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New report from Global Fleet Champions

Thursday, 12 December 2019, 10:35 am
Press Release: Brake NZ

12 December 2019

New report from Global Fleet Champions helps fleet managers engage with drivers on key safety messages

All over the world, driver error and risk-taking is a leading cause of road crashes [1]. For many employees, driving is the riskiest activity they undertake at work. Organisations looking to encourage and manage safe driving behaviours will benefit from new guidance published by the Global Fleet Champions (GFC) campaign.

The Engaging drivers on key safety messages report, sponsored by MiX Telematics, looks at the importance of sharing safety messages with employees through effective communication and training; raising awareness of how they can reduce their road risk and making sure they can get home safely at the end of the working day.

Whether you have a small number of vehicles or you’re operating a global fleet, providing an effective programme of training and education for your drivers is one way you can help make roads safer.

The guidance explores some of the key themes of driver education and discusses the different methods you can use to inform and engage your drivers on road safety issues, along with how to successfully implement a holistic approach to education, awareness-raising and driver training.

Engaging drivers on key safety messages features expert advice from key players in road safety including Lisa Dorn, associate professor of driver behaviour at Cranfield University and research director for DriverMetrics. Dorn advises fleet managers to evaluate their driver training procedures to determine their effectiveness in encouraging positive driver behaviours.

David Ward, senior technical manager – functional safety at HORIBA MIRA, explains how fleet managers can introduce training programmes that focus on what drivers should and shouldn’t do when driving vehicles fitted with increasingly automated systems.

Caroline Perry, NZ director at Brake, the road safety charity, said: “Everyone that employs people who drive for work has a moral responsibility to ensure their staff get home safely at the end of the working day, and a legal obligation to manage work-related road risk. This report contains guidance on how fleet managers can engage drivers with key road safety messages that help to raise awareness of how they can keep themselves and others safe, and help to reduce the organisation’s road risk.”

Jonathan Bates at MiX Telematics said: “This report illustrates the inherent driving-related risks associated with employees in the fleet industry. Impactful telematics technology helps reduce this risk.”

Download the report here.

Endnotes
[1] World Health Organization, Global status report on road safety, 2018

ends

