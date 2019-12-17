Big job ahead for newly appointed Climate Commission

Tuesday, 17 December 2019



DairyNZ welcomes today’s announcement of the members of the Independent Climate Change Commission.

Chief executive Dr Tim Mackle confirmed DairyNZ looks forward to engaging positively and constructively with the Commission.

“It’s been a huge year for farmers and the development of our national climate change policy. There has been a great deal of debate and now we are focussing on what must be done to deliver on the commitments. Today’s announcement of the Commissions membership is another step on that journey.

“Certainty of the direction of travel is important. As is being able to have confidence in the independence of the Commission to deliver on their legislative commitments while continually assessing against the range of criteria set out in the Act – including the constantly developing science.



DairyNZ welcomed the bi-partisan support for the Zero Carbon Act, which included the framework and establishment of the Commission.

“There is a lot of weight sitting on their shoulders to get this right – not only for our farmers, but for all New Zealanders. We’re pleased to see a range of skills sitting around the table across academia, science, thinktanks, and those with knowledge of the sectors from energy, transport and agriculture,” says Dr Mackle

“The Commission’s work programme over the coming years is going to be immense as they look to set emissions budgets, review targets, and put in place the right plans to bend our national emissions curve and achieve reductions across all sectors and all gases.

The Commission has been asked to recommend the first three carbon budgets, out to 2035, by early 2022.

“Farmers need clarity on the methane targets before this is done, as the nature of the range remains problematic

“We will be supporting the Commission with our DairyNZ experts and scientists as they face the complex and important challenges ahead” Dr Mackle concludes.



