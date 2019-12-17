High Court: Joyce v Hooton
Tuesday, 17 December 2019, 6:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand High Court
Joyce v Hooton
17 December
2019
[2019] NZHC 3356
The plaintiff sought declaratory
and indemnity costs relief under the Defamation Act against
the second defendant (which publishes the NBR), alleging two
passages in an NBR article defamed him; and the third
defendant (the sole director and shareholder of the second
defendant), regarding three tweets said to endorse the
article. The specific article passages are defamatory.
A
reasonable reader would conclude the plaintiff was prepared
to engage in unethical and improper behaviour in pursuit of
his (rather than his party's) political objectives. The
imputations are untrue. The meaning of the tweets is the
article, or at least its defamatory imputations, was true.
As untrue, the tweets are defamatory. The second and third
defendant are each liable in defamation. Declarations of
defendants' liability in defamation made. Plaintiff awarded
solicitor and client
costs.
