Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Forestry investor gets formal warning

Wednesday, 18 December 2019, 11:40 am
Press Release: Land Information NZ


18 December 2019

Forestry investor gets formal warning for breaking overseas investment rules

The Overseas Investment Office (OIO) has issued a formal warning to forestry investor Roger Dickie for breaking the overseas investment rules.

OIO Group Manager, Vanessa Horne, says Mr Dickie and his companies specialise in finding land for forestry investors to buy.

“In May 2018, Mr Dickie was involved in the sale and purchase of Hadleigh Station in Wairarapa by an overseas investor,” Ms Horne says.

“During the transaction Mr Dickie’s company, Roger Dickie Hadleigh Limited (RDHL), breached the rules by agreeing to acquire a property on behalf of an overseas investor without consent under the Overseas Investment Act.

“In this case, the associate provision of the Act was breached because RDHL entered an agreement to purchase Hadleigh Station on behalf of the overseas investor without prior consent from the OIO.

“After RDHL entered into the agreement, the agreement was transferred into the overseas investor’s name, which was subject to OIO approval.

“The OIO has investigated and found the intention was always for the overseas investor to acquire the property.

“The associate provision is in place to ensure overseas investors don’t side-step the OIO by using intermediaries during transactions.”

The OIO required the overseas investor to apply for retrospective consent to the acquisition and pay a retrospective penalty of $10,000.

“We are satisfied that the overseas investor relied upon Mr Dickie’s advice and the failure to obtain consent on their part was inadvertent,” Ms Horne says.

“Mr Dickie has shown that he has improved his business practices since the sale and purchase of Hadleigh Station.

“We have put Mr Dickie on notice that if he breaks the rules again we will be taking further action.”

Ms Horne says the OIO takes breaches of the Overseas Investment Act very seriously.

FAQs:

Why did the OIO conclude RDHL was acting as an associate for the overseas investor?

The OIO found RDHL was acting as an associate of the overseas investor because correspondence between them discussed the offer and consulted on details, including the price.

Correspondence also showed there was an expectation Mr Dickie was securing the land on the overseas investor’s behalf. In addition, the deposit for the land paid by RDHL was backed by a guarantee from the overseas investor.


ends

© Scoop Media

Find more from Land Information NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Whakaari/White Island: A Minute’s Silence For Victims

A minute’s silence will be observed at 2.11pm on Monday 16 December in honour of the victims of the Whakaari White Island eruption, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed...

The minute’s silence will be exactly one week after the eruption started on Monday 9 December. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like
Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

 

Pike River: Team Steps Through 170m Barrier

A team has stepped through the 170m barrier into the Pike River Mine drift today for the first time since the barrier was established by the New Zealand Mines Rescue Service in 2011. More>>

Climate Commission: Expert Advisors On Emission Reductions Announced

“Our decision to create the Climate Change Commission was about protecting climate policy from political mood swings, meaning every future government can stay focused on the job at hand: to help solve climate change and make our communities are cleaner and healthier,” James Shaw said. More>>

ALSO:

Mark Sowden: Appointment Of Government Statistician

“I am very pleased to announce Mr Sowden’s appointment to this role. He is a respected Public Service leader who has worked effectively across government, iwi and non-government organisations. His ability to unify people around common goals and improve systems has been central to his career successes to date,” Ms Quilter says. More>>

More Discussions: National On Housing, Transport And Infrastructure

National has today released the ninth and tenth in our series of discussion documents, which contain a range of proposals to ensure New Zealand has the high-quality housing and infrastructure it needs to prosper, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Trains: Govt's Plans For Rail

The Government has released its long term vision for a sustainable 21st Century rail network that gets our cities moving, connects our regions and gets more freight off the roads. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Welfare Vs Infrastructure Spending

If New Zealand has a pressing need to stimulate its flagging economy, it seems very weird that the government is choosing a $12 billion package of infrastructure spending – mainly on road and rail – that by definition, will take a very long time to deliver their stimulatory benefits ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 