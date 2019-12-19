Sea Cleaners’ marine litter collection programme



The Coca-Cola Foundation continues support of Sea Cleaners’ marine litter collection programme

Auckland, New Zealand – 19 December 2019: Local environmental not-for-profit organisation, Sea Cleaners, will receive another year of funding in 2020 from The Coca-Cola Foundation after this year’s grant enabled it to clean up around five million pieces of marine litter from Auckland’s waterways.

Hayden Smith, Founder and Captain of Sea Cleaners says: “We’re delighted The Coca-Cola Foundation is continuing its support for another year. This year the grant helped us collect around 636,650 litres of marine litter from the wider Hauraki Gulf and Kaipara Harbour.

“We have also engaged with over 5,000 high school students during the year, educating them on the proper disposal of litter and the importance of keeping our waterways clean,” he says.

The Coca-Cola Foundation grant, worth $380,000, will allow the Sea Cleaners team to operate a boat five days a week and one Sunday a month in 2020, totalling around 2,000 hours of marine litter clean up across the wider Auckland area for the year.

Helen Smith Price, President, The Coca-Cola Foundation, says: “We’re very proud to continue the partnership with Sea Cleaners next year as it continues the great work it does around the wider Auckland area.”

