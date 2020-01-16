Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Youth-led climate advocates fundraising for fire help

Thursday, 16 January 2020, 3:26 pm
Press Release: Generation Zero

Youth-led climate advocates fundraising for people affected by the Australian bushfires

Youth-led climate advocates School Strike 4 Climate, Generation Zero and WYMO are holding a fun-focused, community organised, collaborative fundraiser towards aid for the Australian Bushfires.

“The climate crisis is providing the world with an endless supply of bad news,” says Maulik Thakkar at Generation Zero. “While it’s incredibly important to listen to what science and the warming world itself have to tell us, it’s also vital that we come together for a positive response.”

The Aussie (FUN)DRAISER is SS4C NZ, Generation Zero, and WYMO’s way of being positive in the face of crisis. It’s a vegan sausage sizzle, art auction, live music, as well as a raffle and spot prizes, at the Ellen Melville Centre at 2 Freyberg Place in Auckland on Sunday 26 January from 12-3pm. All the proceeds will be split across a pool of wildlife, fire, and relief service providers.

“Resilience is being talked about a lot these days, but true resilience isn’t about giving up on fixing the climate crisis. Instead, it’s about taking real actions, now, to reduce carbon emissions, as well as finding ways to stand together in the face of crisis. Taking this sort of action is positive, it’s open to everyone - and it should be fun, too!” says Elia Correa, of School Strike 4 Climate.

The fundraiser is an opportunity for those who feel helpless to do anything about the climate crisis to do something meaningful - to help provide justice towards the situation in Australia and show solidarity with our whānau in Australia. “We have the solutions out there to add this current climate emergency and now we just need the political will to act” says Sophie Grace, Managing Director at WYMO. We want this fundraiser to also be a declaration of hope as that it is possible for us to unite together and advocate for a future despite what is happening in Australia.

There will be a vegan sausage sizzle, art auction, live music, and a raffle and spot prizes at the Ellen Melville Centre at 2 Freyberg Place in Auckland on Sunday 26th January from 12-3pm. All the proceeds will be split across a pool of wildlife, fire, and relief service providers.

If you are interested in contributing to the fundraiser please feel free to reach out to Sophie at i.am@wymo.co.nz

We invite media to attend this fundraiser and others that are also happening across the nation! See the event page here: https://www.facebook.com/events/2243158379119518/

ENDS


