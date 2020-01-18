Death of Professor Piri Sciascia, Government House Kaumatua
Saturday, 18 January 2020, 3:39 pm
Press Release: Governor General
The Governor-General, HE Dame Patsy Reddy and Sir David
Gascoigne were deeply distressed to receive the news that
Government House’s Kaumatua, Professor Piri Sciascia died
this morning.
Dame Patsy said: “Piri was much
beloved and respected by us all, and his wise counsel and
friendship will be sorely missed”.
“We are deeply
grateful to have had the opportunity to work with him and
appreciate all that he did for us, particularly through his
support during our engagements around New Zealand, and his
sensitive stewardship of tikanga at Government House
events.”
“Arohanui to Piri’s whanau and friends.
We grieve with them in his passing and feel privileged to
have shared in his time with us.
Haere e Piri
E moe e te
rangatira
Okoioki atu ai.”
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Gordon Campbell: On Chilling The Warm Fuzzies About The US/China Trade Deal
Hold the champagne, folks. This week’s China/US deal is more about a change in tone between the world’s two biggest economies – thank goodness they’re not slapping more tariffs on each other! - than a landmark change in substance. The high walls of US and Chinese tariffs built in recent years will largely remain intact, and few economists are predicting the deal will significantly boost the growth prospects for a slowing US economy. As the New York Times noted this morning, the likes of New Zealand will still face the trade barriers imposed by the Trump administration during the recent rounds of fighting. More>>