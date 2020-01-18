Death of Professor Piri Sciascia, Government House Kaumatua

The Governor-General, HE Dame Patsy Reddy and Sir David Gascoigne were deeply distressed to receive the news that Government House’s Kaumatua, Professor Piri Sciascia died this morning.

Dame Patsy said: “Piri was much beloved and respected by us all, and his wise counsel and friendship will be sorely missed”.

“We are deeply grateful to have had the opportunity to work with him and appreciate all that he did for us, particularly through his support during our engagements around New Zealand, and his sensitive stewardship of tikanga at Government House events.”

“Arohanui to Piri’s whanau and friends. We grieve with them in his passing and feel privileged to have shared in his time with us.

Haere e Piri

E moe e te rangatira

Okoioki atu ai.”

