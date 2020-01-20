Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

CEAC calls for Ministry of Health to be cautious

Monday, 20 January 2020, 2:31 am
Press Release: Citizens Environmental Advocacy Centre

Monday 20th January 2020

“CEAC calls for Ministry of Health to be cautious of mystery viral pneumonia spreading from China.”


CEAC calls for Ministry of Health to be “cautious” of mystery viral pneumonia spreading from China, of a new ‘coronavirus’ that's in the same family as SARS, MERS and the common cold, health officials said Friday; - https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/407631/new-wuhan-virus-cases-emerge-in-china-but-no-plans-for-screening-at-new-zealand-airports-yet


(1) https://abcnews.go.com/Health/us-airports-screen-passengers-chinese-city-virus/story?id=68358416


Since the US (CDC) “Center for Disease Control” has just placed Three airports in the United States under screening for this new global virus.

According to the CDC they will screen passengers arriving from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of an outbreak of a new coronavirus that's in the same family as SARS, MERS and the common cold, health officials said Friday.

Quote; (1)

US authorities have said they would start screening at three airports to detect travellers arriving via direct or connecting flights from Wuhan who may have symptoms of the new virus.
In Asia, authorities in Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand have stepped up monitoring of passengers from Wuhan at airports. Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines say they have strengthened screening at all points of entry in response to the outbreak, as well.
Japan screens all incoming travellers for high temperatures and started displaying notices at airports around the country asking passengers to come forward if they have travelled to Wuhan and have become sick.

A report published by the London Imperial College's MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis asserted there are likely "substantially more cases" of the new coronavirus than the 45 currently announced by Wuhan authorities.
A summary of the report on the centre's website says its baseline scenario estimates that there would be 1723 cases showing onset of related symptoms by 12 January. The full report was not available, however.

Unquote;

• NZ is a large transit point for Chinese visitors and immigrants,
• So we are already effectively in harm’s way.
• So we support the Otago University Health Department calling for NZ Ministry of Health to be wary of danger to the new virus that could threaten the health of NZ citizens as stated I n the report below.
https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/407631/new-wuhan-virus-cases-emerge-in-china-but-no-plans-for-screening-at-new-zealand-airports-yet


End.

