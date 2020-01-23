Embassy of Israel condemning anti-Semitic attacks
Thursday, 23 January 2020, 3:28 pm
Press Release: Embassy of Israel
23 January 2020
The Embassy of Israel in New Zealand
condemns in the strongest possible terms the ecent
acts of antisemitism that were carried out in Wellington,
where a synagogue and other locations in the city were
defaced with swastikas.
These vile anti-Semitic acts
took place as the Fifth World Holocaust Forum commences to
mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz and
International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
We must stand
together in the fight against
antisemitism.
ends
