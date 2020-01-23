Embassy of Israel condemning anti-Semitic attacks

23 January 2020



The Embassy of Israel in New Zealand condemns in the strongest possible terms the ecent acts of antisemitism that were carried out in Wellington, where a synagogue and other locations in the city were defaced with swastikas.



These vile anti-Semitic acts took place as the Fifth World Holocaust Forum commences to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz and International Holocaust Remembrance Day.



We must stand together in the fight against antisemitism.

