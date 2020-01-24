Beehive artwork: Taxpayers’ Union submits design proposal
Friday, 24 January 2020, 8:35 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
24 JANUARY 2020
The New Zealand Taxpayers’
Union has formally submitted its design proposal for a
3.5-metre artwork in the Beehive entrance, pictured
below.
The
Union will save taxpayers money by refusing the
$15,000 commission fee should its submission be
chosen.
Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis
Houlbrooke says, “Perfectly placed to greet MPs and
Ministers arriving for work, Don’t Waste It serves
as a warning to would-be money-wasters in the heart of
government.”
“For those New Zealanders not lucky
enough to earn a politician’s salary, a five dollar note
represents a meal, or the bus fare for a job interview. That
small sheet of polypropylene can be the difference between
hunger and happiness, poverty and opportunity.”
“Taxpayers understand the value of money, because they
work for it. But too often, politicians take money from us
only to fritter it away on pet projects, political fads, and
minor extravagances. The taxpaying public can never be too
firm in its opposition to government waste. It is in this
spirit that we submit our
proposal.”
ENDS
