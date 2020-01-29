Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Democracy of Parliament’s Select Committees Being Eroded

Wednesday, 29 January 2020, 9:42 am
Press Release: Council of Outdoor Recreation Associations

The democracy of Parliament’s Select Committees is being eroded by drastic slashing of the public’s right to make full submissions says the Council of Outdoor Recreation Associations of New Zealand (CORANZ).

Andi Cockroft, CORANZ chairman said experiences in making submissions to a parliamentary select committee currently dealing with amendments to the Resource Management Act (RMA) had left him bewildered and angry.

He had made a submission on behalf of CORANZ and was due to present another for Public Access NZ (PANZ). At the CORANZ presentation, despite being initially assured of 15 minutes to present, he was abruptly dismissed after five minutes. For a forthcoming PANZ verbal submission he was at first given 15 minutes but that was later slashed to just five minutes.

“I’m pretty annoyed over this affront to democracy. The committee is treating the public with disdain, just making a token consultation to listening to the public. After all MPs are public servants.”

He said behind the facade of the select committee were bureaucrats who seemed to manipulate MPs and the procedures to suit political and-or self-serving agendas.

“I was brought up to believe that Parliament was the place of democracy - where you could get a fair hearing from elected representatives based on a history and moral constitution of honour, truth and justice.”

Andi Cockroft said the warning signs of politicians ignoring their role as elected representatives and public servants, had been happening for some time. The manner in which firearm law changes following the Christchurch March 15 mosque tragedy, were rusheded through with “thoroughly indecent haste” showing a total disregard for democracy.

“Forget the subject, focus on the manner of the select committee dealing with 13,000 submissions in just three days. It defies credibility and shows a total lack of integrity,” he said.

It was therefore a logical reaction for the public to rate politicians, political parties and governments as among the most despised. Andi Cockroft said his comments were not confined to MPs but were equally applicable to local government, councillors and bureaucrats.

“There is an urgent crisis about the accelerating and alarming erosion of democracy and the strangling of the people’s voice,” he said. “It needs strong reaction from an outraged public which is timely as this is an election year.”

A past CORANZ chairman Tony Orman of Marlborough Who had made submissions to parliamentary select committees several times since 1971, said those presentations had involved time slots from 45 minutes to an hour and a half.

He first encountered the slashing of the public’s time to just 5 minutes in 2007 at a ERMA review of 1080. The futility of travelling across Cook Strait at a cost of about $250 for five minutes speaking time, decided him to decline making a submission. Instead he enlisted the help of a Wellington friend to utilise the paltry five minute slot.

“I saw that as an insult and an indication of the arrogance of the increasingly powerful, dominant bureaucracy,” he said. “That ERMA panel were public servants, meant to be hearing the public’s views but they’d forgotten their purpose. It is apparent politicians are now afflicted with the same amnesia.”


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Council of Outdoor Recreation Associations on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


$12B To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising The NZ Economy

“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. The past decade has seen significant underinvestment in crucial national infrastructure. This has been a handbrake on our economy and society, has led to lower productivity, aging and neglected schools and hospitals, and caused congestion in our towns and cities. The past decade has seen significant underinvestment in crucial national infrastructure. This has been a handbrake on our economy and society, has led to lower productivity, aging and neglected schools and hospitals, and caused congestion in our towns and cities.“The previous Government announced a number of projects but did not commit any money to them. Some of those ghost roads we have improved, brought forward and funded.
“National said they would and could – but they didn’t.More>>


 

$12 Billion To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising

“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. More>>

ALSO:

General Election Announced: Set For September 19

The 2020 General Election will be held on Saturday 19 September, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “I will be asking New Zealanders to continue to support my leadership and the current direction of the Government, which is grounded in stability, a strong economy and progress on the long term challenges facing New Zealand,”... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus – its official World Health Organisation designation is 2019-nCoV – is believed to have originated as a seafood-to-human transfer, with ground zero for the transfer believed to have been a fish market in Wuhan, China. More>>

ALSO:


WINZ Quarterly Report: More People Getting Into Work

The December quarter benefit numbers released today show the Government’s plan to get people off the benefit and into work is starting to pay off,” Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said. More>>

ALSO:

Changing lives: Boost In Whānau Ora Funding

Whānau throughout New Zealand are set to benefit from an extra three million dollars that will go directly to Whānau Ora Commissioning Agencies, the Minister for Whānau Ora Peeni Henare announced today. More>>

ALSO:

PGF Kaikōura $10.88M: Boost In Tourism & Business

The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) is investing $10.88 million to boost business and tourism opportunities in Kaikōura, Parliamentary Undersecretary for Regional Economic Development, Fletcher Tabuteau announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Whitebaiting: Govt Plans To Protect Announced

With several native whitebait species in decline the Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage has today released proposals to standardise and improve management of whitebait across New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 