Wednesday, 29 January 2020

Deeply disappointing that dry dock is not part of infrastructure announcements

“It is deeply disappointing that today’s infrastructure package does not include a dry dock,” says Clive Glover, NZ Shipping Federation President.

“The government really needs to stop talking about coastal ships and actually do something substantive to show their support.”

“A 250 metre dry dock is the missing piece of the transport infrastructure jigsaw.”

“Having dry dock in New Zealand would save fuel which is obviously good for the environment. It would also save time and money for ship operators. It will mean that ships hulls can be easily inspected, repaired and cleaned without having to make a long and costly trip to Singapore of Sydney.”

“Investing in a dry dock would have been a smart use of taxpayers’ money and it will pay off as a financial investment. It would also benefit the environment as it will ensure that international ships with dirty hulls have an out-of-water option for cleaning, rather than doing it in-water at the 12-mile limit.”

Mr Glover said that the Federation will continue to work to make the dry dock a reality.

