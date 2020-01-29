SFO files charges in National Party donations case
Wednesday, 29 January 2020, 3:04 pm
Press Release: Serious Fraud Office
29 January 2020
The Serious Fraud Office filed criminal
charges today against four people in relation to donations
paid into a National Party electorate bank account.
The
defendants are scheduled to appear in the Auckland District
Court on 25 February.
The SFO will not make any further
comment until any name suppression issues have been dealt
with.
ENDS
