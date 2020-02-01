Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Habitat and Rivers - Key to Halting Whitebait Decline

Saturday, 1 February 2020, 5:20 pm
Press Release: NZ Federation of Freshwater Anglers

The key to halting the decline in whitebait and other native fish lies in stopping spawning habitat destruction and stopping the decline in river flows and quality, says the NZ Federation of Freshwater Anglers (NZFFA).

Federation president Dr Peter Trolove said in current public discussion sessions it was apparent there were conflicting views and therefore confusion about the Minister of Conservation’s proposals.

“Basically it’s all a consequence of the aims and ambitions of the Minister and her coterie of bureaucrats who drafted the proposals,” he said.

The decline in native fish such as whitebait however was not so much the result of over-fishing whitebait as was loss of habitat for spawning and the declining state of rivers.

“DOC’s ineffective and almost non-existent advocacy for New Zealand’s freshwater habitats allows regional councils free rein to plunder our freshwater resources for intensive farming and exotic forest monocultures,” he said.

Dr Trolove challenged Eugene Sage, the Minister of Conservation who had a statutory accountability for the conservation of native fish. The Minister was aware New Zealand’s native fish populations were declining and as the minister she needed to show she and her department were an effective duo.

With the inappropriate standards contained in the National Policy Statements for Freshwater Management setting limits that do not protect up to 20% of species, the decline in native fish was inevitable.

“Tinkering with the whitebait regulations is a distraction and an unintended smokescreen to focusing on the real problem,” he said.

Departmental proposals reflected a lack of recognition of the complexity of the fishery – i.e. multiple species with regional populations.

“There are different motives for fishing – commercial and recreational. However the regulations are standardised across the country for no other reason than the convenient of DOC’s managers. Perpetuating the myth that the fishery is “recreational” based on a technical bureaucratic definition is absurd”.

“If the whitebait species are threatened, DOC’s embarrassment management of a commercial fishery is absurd“ he added. “Perhaps this explains why DOC maintains the fishery is recreational when it is also commercial.”

It was time the Minister and her coalition government delivered more than promises - three years ago - to clean up rivers said Dr Trolove.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZ Federation of Freshwater Anglers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Kobemania, Palestine, And The Infrastructure Package


Quick quiz to end the week. What deserves the more attention – the death of a US basketball legend, or the end of Palestinian hopes for an independent state? Both died this week, but only one was met with almost total indifference by the global community. Yes, it was Kobe Bryant’s death that received the wall-to-wall media coverage, here and elsewhere – even though Bryant was only ever a sports pages celebrity in New Zealand, and never the cultural icon he was to Americans... To the Washington Post the “deal of the century” unveiled this week at the White House was consistent with the Trump administration’s penchant for doling out concessions to one side of the Israeli/Palestinian conflict, while keeping its boot firmly on the other... Amusing to watch National trying to claim credit for the infrastructure projects announced yesterday. Those needs would be regularly communicated by officialdom to a previous National government that failed to get them off the ground. More>>


ALSO:



 
 

Northland PGF: Rail and water Investment

The Government's latest investment in Northland features 100 Million for rail and 12 Million for water infrastructure. More>>

ALSO:

$12 Billion To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising

“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. More>>

ALSO:

General Election Announced: Set For September 19

The 2020 General Election will be held on Saturday 19 September, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “I will be asking New Zealanders to continue to support my leadership and the current direction of the Government, which is grounded in stability, a strong economy and progress on the long term challenges facing New Zealand,”... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus – its official World Health Organisation designation is 2019-nCoV – is believed to have originated as a seafood-to-human transfer, with ground zero for the transfer believed to have been a fish market in Wuhan, China. More>>

ALSO:

WINZ Quarterly Report: More People Getting Into Work

The December quarter benefit numbers released today show the Government’s plan to get people off the benefit and into work is starting to pay off,” Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said. More>>

ALSO:

Changing lives: Boost In Whānau Ora Funding

Whānau throughout New Zealand are set to benefit from an extra three million dollars that will go directly to Whānau Ora Commissioning Agencies, the Minister for Whānau Ora Peeni Henare announced today. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 