A Fortress NZ Political Party

Tuesday, 4 February 2020, 11:15 am
Press Release: John Overton

Recently I decided to explore the possibility of forming & registering a new political party called “Fortress NZ”.

Fortress NZ would primarily be an anti-globalisation & anti-immigration party & it’s main aim will be; to remove the globalisation elite from power & replace them with a visionary, broad based, government of national unity.

Fortress NZ will be about; putting our nations interests, resources, security & wellbeing before those of foreign powers, the money men & trans-national corporations, radical future proofing & progressing sustainable, localised self sufficiency.

In order to register Fortress NZ as a political party the movement must have at least 500 paid up members. If there is genuine interest in going ahead with establishing a Fortress NZ party, then more concrete planning will begin soon. To gauge interest Fortress NZ admin will soon be contactable through some social media platforms.

Johnny Overton ~ Febuary 2020

