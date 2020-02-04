Global Innovators To Converge in Auckland



New Frontiers 2020: Weaving Visions for a New Economy.

3 days of learning, connection and impact.

Some of the brightest minds from New Zealand and overseas will converge at the New Frontiers Summit on February 24-26 in Auckland to explore innovative solutions to pressing local and global problems.

Speakers in the line-up include; bestselling author and #1 podcaster, Tim Ferriss, Ethereum Foundation Executive Director, Aya Miyaguchi, Ngati Tumango Trustee, Tamahau Rowe, Nobel Peace Prize nominee, Tiokasin Ghosthorse, Co-Founder of Te Whare Hukahuha, Shay Wright and many more.

Run by the Edmund Hillary Fellowship, the purpose of the summit is to share ideas, build connections and collaborations to co-create action for a better world.

“This is our moment to envision our future, work together and weave solutions to make an innovative, regenerative, and inclusive economy our reality. By being part of New Frontiers, you will be connecting with changemakers from around the world, and finding new ways to work toward a positive global economic future,” said Edmund Hillary Fellowship CEO, Yoseph Ayele.

Day 1 will focus on climate, with discussions to better understand where New Zealand is today on the issue of climate, local and global perspectives on agricultural transitions, the rights of nature, indigenous approaches to addressing climate change, and business response to the growing crisis.

Day 2 will explore new approaches to mental health and wellbeing, recognising indigenous wisdom in creating solutions, re-localisation of economies to unlock the power of communities, and paradigm shifts on how we build a well being focused economy.

Day 3 will delve into what’s happening at the edges of emerging technologies, from global leaders in the field. It will enable participants to make sense of the movement to decentralise the web with blockchain, the growing space industry and its potential, and emerging technologies such as machine learning, automation, AI and the future of work.

According to EHF CEO Yoseph Ayele, a big focus of New Frontiers is bringing together innovators with diverse perspectives, working at the cutting edge of their industries.

“New Frontiers is about exploring new edges. We stand for diversity of thought, open inquiry, and bold thinking. Participants come with diverse perspectives and a passion for positive impact.

EVENT DETAILS

What: New Frontiers 2020: Weaving Visions for a New Economy.



Who: Sir Edmund Hillary Fellowship

35+ global speakers

400+ attendees

When: 24 -26 February, 2020

9.00am - 8.00pm (daily)



Where: Auckland Racing Club | Ellerslie Event Centre

100 Ascot Avenue, Remuera, Auckland, 1051



Bookings: https://events.humanitix.co.nz/new-frontiers-2020

$400 - $1,500 (vary on tier)



ref="https://events.humanitix.co.nz/new-frontiers-2020" target="_blank">https://events.humanitix.co.nz/new-frontiers-2020

$400 - $1,500 (vary on tier)





© Scoop Media

