Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Global Innovators To Converge in Auckland

Tuesday, 4 February 2020, 2:08 pm
Press Release: New Frontiers


New Frontiers 2020: Weaving Visions for a New Economy.
3 days of learning, connection and impact.

Some of the brightest minds from New Zealand and overseas will converge at the New Frontiers Summit on February 24-26 in Auckland to explore innovative solutions to pressing local and global problems.

Speakers in the line-up include; bestselling author and #1 podcaster, Tim Ferriss, Ethereum Foundation Executive Director, Aya Miyaguchi, Ngati Tumango Trustee, Tamahau Rowe, Nobel Peace Prize nominee, Tiokasin Ghosthorse, Co-Founder of Te Whare Hukahuha, Shay Wright and many more.

Run by the Edmund Hillary Fellowship, the purpose of the summit is to share ideas, build connections and collaborations to co-create action for a better world.

“This is our moment to envision our future, work together and weave solutions to make an innovative, regenerative, and inclusive economy our reality. By being part of New Frontiers, you will be connecting with changemakers from around the world, and finding new ways to work toward a positive global economic future,” said Edmund Hillary Fellowship CEO, Yoseph Ayele.

Day 1 will focus on climate, with discussions to better understand where New Zealand is today on the issue of climate, local and global perspectives on agricultural transitions, the rights of nature, indigenous approaches to addressing climate change, and business response to the growing crisis.

Day 2 will explore new approaches to mental health and wellbeing, recognising indigenous wisdom in creating solutions, re-localisation of economies to unlock the power of communities, and paradigm shifts on how we build a well being focused economy.

Day 3 will delve into what’s happening at the edges of emerging technologies, from global leaders in the field. It will enable participants to make sense of the movement to decentralise the web with blockchain, the growing space industry and its potential, and emerging technologies such as machine learning, automation, AI and the future of work.

According to EHF CEO Yoseph Ayele, a big focus of New Frontiers is bringing together innovators with diverse perspectives, working at the cutting edge of their industries.

“New Frontiers is about exploring new edges. We stand for diversity of thought, open inquiry, and bold thinking. Participants come with diverse perspectives and a passion for positive impact.

EVENT DETAILS

What: New Frontiers 2020: Weaving Visions for a New Economy.

Who: Sir Edmund Hillary Fellowship
35+ global speakers
400+ attendees

When: 24 -26 February, 2020
9.00am - 8.00pm (daily)

Where: Auckland Racing Club | Ellerslie Event Centre
100 Ascot Avenue, Remuera, Auckland, 1051

Bookings: https://events.humanitix.co.nz/new-frontiers-2020
$400 - $1,500 (vary on tier)


ref="https://events.humanitix.co.nz/new-frontiers-2020" target="_blank">https://events.humanitix.co.nz/new-frontiers-2020
$400 - $1,500 (vary on tier)


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Frontiers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Dodging A Bullet Over The Transport Cost Over-runs


As New Zealand gears up to begin its $6.8 billion programme of large scale roading projects all around the country, we should be aware of this morning’s sobering headlines from New South Wales, where the cost overruns on major transport projects have been rife:
As usual in such cases, the initially rosy estimates have been systematically understated in order to get the projects across the starting line. Once the private contractors involved have got the government on the hook, the real costs then gradually ramp up... More>>


 


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Hopes Of Driving NZF Out Of Parliament

For months, National’s best (and only?) hope of winning Election 2020 has involved keeping New Zealand First down below the 5% MMP threshold, and out of Parliament altogether. Getting to that point would require National to win very close to 45-46% ... More>>

ALSO:

RIP Mike Moore: Former PM Passes Away

Mr Moore was at his home in Auckland when he died, his wife Yvonne Moore said. More>>

ALSO:

Tourism: NZ To Restrict Travel From China

The Government is placing temporary entry restrictions into New Zealand on all foreign nationals travelling from, or transiting through mainland China to assist with the containment of the novel coronavirus and to protect New Zealand and the Pacific Islands ... More>>

ALSO:


Northland PGF: Rail and water Investment

The Government's latest investment in Northland features 100 Million for rail and 12 Million for water infrastructure. More>>

ALSO:

$12 Billion To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising

“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 