Waitangi Day a Time to Commemorate And Celebrate
Thursday, 6 February 2020, 9:49 am
Press Release: New Zealand Republic
“Waitangi Day is a day to commemorate and celebrate. A day
to recognise that the relationship and ongoing
reconciliation discussions enabled by the Treaty - Te Tiriti
o Waitangi are binding us together in a way that makes
cultural diversity a strength” said Lewis Holden, campaign
chair of New Zealand Republic.
“New Zealand Republic has
a clear policy with respect to the Treaty. Our position -
one that is backed by numerous academics - is that the
transition to an independent head of state won’t change
the Treaty’s status or mana. To remove all doubt, we
support a Treaty clause in any legislation establishing an
independent head of state.”
“It is our vision that by
the 200th birthday of our treaty, our country will have a
head of state of its own, representing kāwanatanga as party
to Te Tiriti” concluded Mr
Holden.
NOTES
More
detail can be found here: https://www.republic.org.nz/treaty
ENDS
Waitangi Day 2020: Bridge Between Two People
More than 2,500 people gathered this morning at Waitangi to commemorate the 180th anniversary of the Treaty. People started flooding into the grounds from about 4.30am. Jacinda Ardern spoke of the bridge between two people.
"On this 180th Waitangi Day let us pledge to take a step across the bridge between our peoples, give us the perseverance in our daily lives to commit to a simple action that helps take us to the otherside, and in doing so give us the courage to walk comfortably in each other's shoes." More from RNZ here>>