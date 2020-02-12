Government Fails Conservation Land
The Government has betrayed Conservation Land in going
back on its pronouncement that it would allow No New Mines
on Conservation land. Coromandel Watchdog of Hauraki is
disgusted.
"This is a complete failure on
the part of our Government. It is really an own goal - they
made the commitment, they failed to deliver. They have a
duty to manage our conservation estate for future
generations, and they have failed.” says spokesperson
Augusta Macassey-Pickard.
“We call on
Eugenie Sage and David Parker to implement the proposed
policy immediately. First they totally failed to extend
Schedule 4 (one of the protections available for land under
the Crown Minerals Act), to include all of the Coromandel
Range to Te Aroha, as had been repeatedly promised publicly.
Now this. We are angry and we really question the integrity
of this Government."
West Coast-Tasman MP
Damien O’Connor says “"There’s a hell of a lot of work
to do.... and no time” to implement the policy. This then
begs the question: is this permanent betrayal of promises
and specific policies regarding the Hauraki/Coromandel to
appease miners (especially those down on the West
Coast)?
The policy was announced in the
‘speech from the throne’, made when the then newly
formed Government took office in 2017. It was an
announcement that was met with celebration in the
Conservation sector, and the
community.
“For Mr O'Connor to say there is 'no time' to implement the Policy is disingenuous; they have had 3 years to consult on this policy and implement it, but seem to be running scared because it might upset the mining industry - we should be investing in urban mining of e waste, not wrecking conservation land.”