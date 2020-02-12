Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Disabled People Need To Be Included In The 2020 Wellbeing Budget

Wednesday, 12 February 2020, 4:55 pm
Press Release: Disabled Persons Assembly

A focus on wellbeing in the budget presents a real opportunity to make a difference to disabled people’s lives, but only if disabled people are explicitly included, the Disabled Persons Assembly (DPA) says.

At the Budget Policy Statement 2020 hearing this morning DPA Chief Executive Prudence Walker spoke to the Finance and Expenditure Committee about measures DPA believes need to be included in the budget to ensure disabled people aren’t left even further behind.

“DPA supports the overall focus on wellbeing in the budget, especially since wellbeing and health outcomes for disabled people and their whānau remain much poorer than the general population,” Ms Walker says.

“However, DPA is deeply concerned that if the budget does not include measures that directly benefit disabled people and their whānau, we will only end up seeing our community fall even further behind.

“There is an opportunity in this budget to make a real difference to disabled people’s wellbeing particularly for disabled Māori, Pasifika and children who experience some of the greatest inequity in our communities.”

Throughout the budget priority areas, DPA has identified a number of measures that will improve wellbeing for disabled people including:

  • Fully funding Carer Support payments so that carers, especially those on low incomes, including Māori and Pasifika, don’t have to pay a top up out of their own pocket to access respite care.
  • A substantial increase to the rate of the Child Disability Allowance to help mitigate the impact of disability on disabled children and their whānau.
  • Reforming the Child Disability Allowance to make it more accessible as recommended by the Child Poverty Action Group 2016 report.
  • Implementing the relevant recommendations of the Welfare Expert Advisory 2019 report “Restoring dignity to social security in New Zealand”. Many of these recommendations will have a significant positive impact for families with a disabled child or parent.
  • Resourcing the transformation of the disability support services to enable the roll out of the Enabling Good Lives approach across the country which will help improve the physical and mental wellbeing of many disabled people.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Disabled Persons Assembly on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Political Donations Scandals


Even paranoids have real enemies. While there has been something delusionary about the way New Zealand First has been living in denial about its donations scandal, one can sympathise with its indignation about Paula Bennett and Simon Bridges being among its chief accusers. Given that the National Party is enmeshed in a donation scandal of its own that shares the same core features, it is a bit like Al Capone being accused of wrongdoing by Bonnie and Clyde. Unfortunately, the entire country seems to be living in denial about the existence of these sort of shenanigans... More>>

First Published on Werewolf here


 

Water Woes: Wellington Reflects National Problem

Water utilities right across the country face major challenges to upgrade and maintain their underground three waters network. Water New Zealand’s Technical Manager, Noel Roberts says Wellington’s waste water woes are not unique to the capital city... More>>

ALSO:

2020 And Beyond: National’s Economic Plan

National Leader Simon Bridges has today outlined National’s economic plan heading into election 2020. “National understands the economy and how it impacts on New Zealanders day to day lives... More>>

ALSO:

Abortion Legislation Committee: Abortion Bill Report Presented To The House

The Abortion Legislation Committee has presented its report on the Abortion Legislation Bill to the House. A copy of the report is available here. The bill seeks to have abortion services provided like other health services... More>>

ALSO:


Local Government NZ: New Report A Pathfinder For Affordable Housing

A report released today by LGNZ provides a roadmap for councils finding their way through the complex policy, regulatory and market tools available to help enable more affordable housing developments for New Zealanders. With demand soaring, rents ... More>>

ALSO:

“Can Do Better”: Sallies Election Year Report Card

This year’s State of the Nation report by The Salvation Army offers a mixed bag of outcomes, with some significant headline progress - but also an ambitious list of “can do better”. Government action is delivering limited improvements... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 