Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Report A Pathfinder For Affordable Housing

Friday, 14 February 2020, 10:33 am
Press Release: Local Government NZ

A report released today by LGNZ provides a roadmap for councils finding their way through the complex policy, regulatory and market tools available to help enable more affordable housing developments for New Zealanders.

With demand soaring, rents rising and building costs increasing, many councils are grappling with how best to facilitate affordable housing developments in their communities. While the Government has begun to implement a range of legislation and organisations, understanding how they all fit together and are best utilised is difficult at best.

The report released today, “Policy, Regulatory and Market Resources to Create Affordable Housing,” provides councils with details of the tools available, their advantages, disadvantages, and any lessons learnt in their development and implementation so far.

“Communities across New Zealand are facing housing pressures, and a feature of this has been a lack of development in the affordable housing segment, which plays a critical role in helping people transition from social housing through to market provided housing,” says LGNZ President Dave Cull.

“LGNZ’s latest report aims to make the provision of affordable housing easier by providing an accessible guide to all the resources that out there, as well as guidance on how to use them, which until now have been stored in a wide variety places.”

“Make no mistake, we do not see this as a silver bullet that will deliver reasonable priced housing to New Zealanders. That is going to take coordinated action at a central and local government level, to tackle the factors that make it so expensive and difficult to build in New Zealand.”

“But, we need to do everything we can now to help kiwis while this work is under way, to repair our broken housing system. There is more that we as councils can do to help, particularly in the social housing space, and we are currently pushing central government to remove the hurdles that prevent local government from being more active in providing housing to those most in need.”

The report can be found on lgnz.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Local Government NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Political Donations Scandals


Even paranoids have real enemies. While there has been something delusionary about the way New Zealand First has been living in denial about its donations scandal, one can sympathise with its indignation about Paula Bennett and Simon Bridges being among its chief accusers. Given that the National Party is enmeshed in a donation scandal of its own that shares the same core features, it is a bit like Al Capone being accused of wrongdoing by Bonnie and Clyde. Unfortunately, the entire country seems to be living in denial about the existence of these sort of shenanigans... More>>

First Published on Werewolf here


 

Water Woes: Wellington Reflects National Problem

Water utilities right across the country face major challenges to upgrade and maintain their underground three waters network. Water New Zealand’s Technical Manager, Noel Roberts says Wellington’s waste water woes are not unique to the capital city... More>>

ALSO:

2020 And Beyond: National’s Economic Plan

National Leader Simon Bridges has today outlined National’s economic plan heading into election 2020. “National understands the economy and how it impacts on New Zealanders day to day lives... More>>

ALSO:

Abortion Legislation Committee: Abortion Bill Report Presented To The House

The Abortion Legislation Committee has presented its report on the Abortion Legislation Bill to the House. A copy of the report is available here. The bill seeks to have abortion services provided like other health services... More>>

ALSO:


Local Government NZ: New Report A Pathfinder For Affordable Housing

A report released today by LGNZ provides a roadmap for councils finding their way through the complex policy, regulatory and market tools available to help enable more affordable housing developments for New Zealanders. With demand soaring, rents ... More>>

ALSO:

“Can Do Better”: Sallies Election Year Report Card

This year’s State of the Nation report by The Salvation Army offers a mixed bag of outcomes, with some significant headline progress - but also an ambitious list of “can do better”. Government action is delivering limited improvements... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 