Have Your Say On The International Rules For Recovering Child Support From A Person Overseas

Thursday, 20 February 2020, 5:22 pm
Press Release: Social Services and Community Committee

Parliament is now seeking public submissions on an international treaty that makes it possible to recover child or spousal support from someone who lives in another country.

The Hague Convention on the International Recovery of Child Support and Other Forms of Family Maintenance first came into effect in 2013 and now applies in 39 countries. It provides for the recognition and enforcement of both administrative and court-ordered maintenance.

At present, New Zealand’s agreements with UN and Commonwealth member countries only allow for the collection of court-ordered maintenance. The agreement would enable the collection of administratively-assessed maintenance. Signing the convention would also demonstrate New Zealand’s support for the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The views of New Zealanders are being sought on whether to sign up to the convention. The treaty could be put into effect under New Zealand law by regulations under the Child Support Act 1991.

Parliament’s Social Services and Community Committee is now calling on the public to have their say on the treaty.

Please note that at this stage the committee is only inviting written, not oral, submissions.

Tell the Social Services and Community Committee what you think:

Send your submission on the treaty by midnight on Wednesday, 26 February 2020.

For more details about the treaty:

 

