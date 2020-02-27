Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Fuel Market Competition Questions

Thursday, 27 February 2020, 2:37 pm
Press Release: BusinessNZ

BusinessNZ says legislation requiring more transparent petrol pricing will probably be well-received, but there are concerns about the market study that prompted it.

The Government has announced it is drafting a Fuel Market Bill to introduce requirements for more transparent pricing by petrol retailers, and requirements for fair contracts between fuel wholesalers and retailers.

The Bill results from recommendations made following a market study into the fuel market last year.

BusinessNZ has concerns about market studies, set up to investigate whether certain markets may be anticompetitive.

It says investigating entire markets cannot do much more than simply turn up instances of anticompetitive behaviour by firms, if that is happening.

Restrictive trade practices and contracts lessening competition are already outlawed under the Commerce Act, and can be investigated and prosecuted accordingly.

Having an investigation into an entire market does not add to the value of being able to prosecute individual or groups of market participants for anticompetitive behaviour.

Meanwhile, market studies bring concerns of their own.

Market studies require all firms operating in a certain market to provide large amounts of commercially sensitive data to investigators, imposing significant compliance costs on those firms.

BusinessNZ says market studies are an intrusive power that can lead to regulated industries and increased regulation of the economy overall, and should be used with great care.

A market study, or the threat of a market study, could be used by a Government to influence firms to reduce prices or make other changes. This sort of influence could be popular with voters, but could be to the detriment of effectively functioning markets.

BusinessNZ says when the proposed Fuel Market Bill eventuates, it should receive firm scrutiny to ensure that its requirement for ‘fair contracts’ does not raise flags about governmental intervention in commercial contracts.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from BusinessNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Land, Air & Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade


Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion NZ Upgrade Programme announced by the Government last month, $300 million was allocated for capital projects in regional New Zealand.
The first package of regional projects – worth about $190 million – has been announced by Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones at an infrastructure seminar today... More>>


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Donations Scandals

By now, it seems crystal clear that something is deeply amiss with the way that New Zealand political parties solicit, receive and report their funding. Evidently, the nominal threshold of $15,000 that requires public disclosure of the donation ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Action On Fuel Market Competition

The Government has released a comprehensive response to ensuring New Zealanders get a fairer deal at the petrol pump. This follows the Commerce Commission fuel market ... More>>

ALSO:



Child Poverty: 18,400 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed new reporting showing the Coalition Government is on track to meet its child poverty targets, with 18,400 children lifted out of poverty as a result of the Families Package... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Our Unreal Optimism About Coronavirus

At this week’s Chinese New Year celebrations, PM Jacinda Ardern was resolutely upbeat that business with China would soon bounce back to normal – better than ever, even - once the coronavirus epidemic has been brought under control. To Ardern, ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 