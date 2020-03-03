Government Failing Duty To All Kiwis In Not Testing 19 Patients In Wellington

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union says the Government is failing in one of its most fundamental roles by not protecting the public from CONVID-19, with news today that it is refusing to test 19 patients in Wellington with suspected symptoms.

“If we don't pay taxes for our government to protect us in crises like this, what are we paying taxes for?” says Taxpayers' Union spokesman Jordan Williams.

“With community spread confirmed in Britain, France, Germany, and the United States, New Zealand should be testing anyone front line medical personnel suspect may be infected – not just those who have travelled from a small list of countries."

"The Government's reluctance to test risks cases going undetected, and people going on to unknowingly pass the virus to others."

“If someone displays symptoms and front line medical workers want to test, let them test.”

