New Zealand’s Future In The Commonwealth

“Today is Commonwealth Day, a time worth reflecting on New Zealand’s future in the Commonwealth,” said Lewis Holden, campaign chair of New Zealand Republic.

“The majority of members of the Commonwealth now have their own independent heads of state. Once New Zealand does so, we would retain membership of the Commonwealth. The Commonwealth itself has made it clear that constitutional changes won’t affect our membership of the grouping” concluded Mr Holden.

Further information can be found here: https://www.republic.org.nz/commonwealth

