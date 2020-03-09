Kiwi Journalists Featured In New Podcast, Friday Prayers

A new podcast has unveiled raw, firsthand stories of Kiwi journalists who reported from the frontlines of Christchurch’s Mosque Attacks.

Friday Prayers is a six-part podcast series featuring honest interviews with New Zealand journalists who played a significant role in reporting the events of March 15, 2019.

Hosted by Media Chaplain and Radio Broadcaster Reverend Frank Ritchie, this independent podcast infuses the reporters’ tales with his personal experience supporting journalists processing the intensity of the attacks.

Newshub Journalist Thomas Mead features in the podcast’s first episode, talking to Ritchie about what it was like working that day and how he walked the line between delivering the news and being empathic to the people of his city whose world had been turned upside down.

The podcast series also features:

Stuff’s award-winning investigative journalist, Blair Ensor, who was one of the first at the scene having arrived on a Lime Scooter at the same time as emergency services.

TVNZ journalist Lisa Davies whose emotional live report outside the Mosque gave a glimpse into the sensitivity required of all journalists working that day.

Former Stuff visual journalist George Heard (now Newshub) whose images of the scene at Deans Ave were the first to be broadcast across the world.

NZME’s Rachel Das whose empathetic approach to the victims led to touching interpersonal moments we would not usually associate with journalism.

Logan Church of RNZ who threw himself into the mix, reporting early, and doing his best to help victims.

Rolled out across the week before the first anniversary of March 15, the podcast sheds light on what it was like to be a New Zealand journalist on such a historic day and the emotional and mental processing that followed.

Rev Frank Ritchie says for the Christchurch journalists the attacks felt personal as it was their home.

“Their empathy shone through. They threw themselves into danger, yet in all of it maintained their professionalism, while also extending care to those who were suffering.

“All of us around the country knew what was going on within minutes of the attack because there were people who had rushed into the chaos, digesting and relaying information and stories as it all unfolded – journalists; most importantly, Christchurch journalists.”

To listen to the first episode here: https://mediachaplaincy.nz/2020/03/09/01-thomas-mead-broadcasting-to-the-world/

Who is Rev Frank Ritchie?

Frank is the lead chaplain for Media Chaplaincy New Zealand. He is an ordained Wesleyan Methodist minister and leads a small church in Hamilton. Frank has a history in radio broadcasting and can be heard nationwide every Sunday night on Newstalk ZB, co-hosting Total Recall with Frank and Jax. He highly values the place of the media in society and many in the industry have trusted him enough to sit down and have confidential conversations about life and work. Frank has a spacious view of the world and a curiosity about various worldviews.

What is Media Chaplaincy New Zealand?

Media Chaplaincy New Zealand was established and is run by people with a connection to, and love for NZ’s media. We’re people who understand the pressures of the industry and have a desire to see those within it thrive.

Our vision is a healthy and vibrant media industry across all platforms in New Zealand. We believe that the health and well-being of the people within New Zealand’s media are central to the good of what gets produced and consumed. In the fast-paced and changing nature of the modern media environment, achieving balance and a sense of well-being can be difficult. For this reason, we seek to provide confidential support and encouragement to all media personnel, at no cost.

Find out more here: https://mediachaplaincy.nz/

© Scoop Media

