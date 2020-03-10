Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Picture Of Wasteful Spending: Taxpayers Coughing Up For Arty Italian Holiday

Tuesday, 10 March 2020, 4:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union can reveal that Creative New Zealand and Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa are providing nearly $900,000 in taxpayer money for artists and curators to attend the Venice Art Biennale in 2021.

"Showing off to Italian art collectors might be glamorous and good fun, but taxpayers shouldn't be forced to cover the cost of the lucky few who get to do it," says Taxpayers' Union spokesman Jordan Williams.

“Opening night alone comes with a $100,000 fee. Outrageously, that’s the least of taxpayers’ worries, because another $770,000 is set to be frittered away on flights, freight and hotel rooms.”

"Not a single expense was spared for the truly needy in our society: artists and gallery curators."

“With tough economic times coming, this ‘nice to have’ spending needs to be stopped.”

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz

