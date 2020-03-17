Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Key Opportunity For Win-win Scenario In Government Addressing Coronavirus And Climate Change

Tuesday, 17 March 2020, 7:12 pm
Press Release: Generation Zero

Youth-led climate campaigners Generation Zero welcome the government’s efforts, particularly the financial assistance package to aid those affected by COVID-19. New Zealanders, especially those from low socio-economic backgrounds and people with disabilities, are deeply affected by COVID-19. The campaigners recognise that the financial assistance package announced today by the Prime Minister will help ease the burden during times of uncertainty and stress. Alongside this though, investments to address the COVID-19 crisis also present a massive opportunity to make headway on the climate crisis.

“The wellbeing of our people in Aotearoa is paramount during these times in stopping the spread of COVID-19,” says Generation Zero member Dewy Sacayan. "But at the same time, achieving climate justice and addressing this climate emergency is a large public health concern requiring action. We can therefore have the possibility of a win-win situation where we address COVID-19 and climate change.”

COVID-19 has put the brakes on travel and economic growth, and now the government is making a much-needed multi-billion injection into key parts of the economy. The climate campaigners are concerned that this money will simply prop up the status quo in emission-intensive industries at a time we need massive green investment.

“Let’s not miss this opportunity to head down a decarbonised pathway, rather than clinging desperately to business-as-usual where we continue to do a disservice to these industries who need help in transitioning to a zero-carbon economy.”

A recession due to COVID-19 is reportedly likely, and such a scenario could result in reduced green investment if it isn’t seen as an essential part of future-proofing Aotearoa. While the climate campaigners understand the importance of protecting the health of New Zealanders, this should not be an excuse to forget our present and long term obligations in addressing climate change.

“Fundamentally, the same system that is hurting people in the face of the virus is simultaneously causing and exacerbating the human impacts of climate change. This is when the importance of a just transition is paramount to ensure that our most marginalised groups who will be disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and climate change are at the forefront in designing and receiving the assistance they deserve.”

“The reaction to COVID-19 is showing how people’s lives are going to change to solve a crisis, and now we can also apply this to the climate crisis to help secure all of our futures, while placing a just transition at the centre of action,” says Generation Zero member Alex McNeill.

Generation Zero will monitor further governmental policies on COVID-19 and ensure that the need for consistent climate action that centres those who will be the most affected is not forgotten. “After all, there can be no climate justice without social justice.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Generation Zero on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Government: Economic Support Package Announced


The Coalition Government has launched the most significant peace-time economic plan in modern New Zealand history to cushion the impact of COVID-19 in the fight to support Kiwis’ jobs and the domestic economy from the virus.
The $12.1 billion package is worth 4% of GDP, a larger plan than that implemented in response to the Global Financial Crisis and comparatively larger than relief packages announced to date in Australia, the UK and the US...More>>
(Photo Credit: RNZ/Dom Thomas)

ALSO:



 
 

RNZ: PM On Mosque Attacks Anniversary: 'A Year On Gives Us A Chance As A Nation To Reflect'

Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand and its people have fundamentally changed after the Christchurch mosque attacks. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:


Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:


A Steward: PM Acknowledges The Death Of Jeanette Fitzsimons

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged the death of former Green Party Co-leader Jeanette Fitzsimons. “Jeanette was a steward of the New Zealand environmental political movement,” Jacinda Ardern said ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 