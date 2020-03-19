RANZCOG Welcomes New Zealand’s Move To Decriminalise Abortion

The peak body for obstetrics and gynaecology and women’s health welcomes the removal of abortion from the Crimes Act in New Zealand.

Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RANZCOG) Vice-President Dr John Tait said: “This historic change will ensure that women are able to access and receive the health care that they need in a timely, professional, compassionate and respectful manner.”

Dr Tait noted the substantive debate that had occurred as the abortion bill made its way through New Zealand’s Parliament.

“I want to acknowledge the people who have worked tirelessly over many years, as well as those who have introduced and campaigned on this Bill. Politicians, lawyers, doctors and consumer advocates put women at the centre. Their selfless dedication removes the stigma of criminalisation of a healthcare right from the next generation of women,” Dr Tait said.

“Women in New Zealand now have control of their reproductive choices, supported with the respect, kindness and compassion of doctors, nurses, midwives and all the medical profession.”

