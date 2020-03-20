Little Must Rule Out Using COVID-19 Distraction To Slide Through Hate Speech Laws

The Free Speech Coalition is calling on Justice Minister Andrew Little to u-turn on his commitments to pass hate speech legislation this year, after he instructed a Select Committee to rush through a bill giving criminals in prison voting rights while the country is distracted with the current pandemic.

Free Speech Coalition Spokesman Dane Giraud said:

“We are frankly astonished that not only is Parliament still sliding through non-urgent business, but that Mr Little is rushing constitutional measures such as changes to voting rights at this time.”

“We are deeply concerned that Mr Little plans to do the same with hate speech laws. Trashing freedom of speech, at a time when the country is facing a national emergency would be a disgrace.”

Last week, Mr Little told Stuff.co.nz that hate speech laws are imminent. See https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/politics/120264595/justice-minister-forges-ahead-with-hate-speech-laws-for-new-zealand

