Industry Lobbyists And Politicians – Don’t Exploit Covid-19 Crisis To Push Long-held Agendas

Monday, 23 March 2020, 11:18 am
Press Release: Choose Clean Water

It is irresponsible and dishonest for agricultural industry lobbyists and opportunistic politicians to exploit the Covid-19 crisis for their unrelated political agendas, say freshwater campaign group Choose Clean Water.

Federated Farmers have called for freshwater reforms to be delayed in the face of Covid-19. However, this is exploiting a crisis to further their own interests and simply a continuation of the agenda they have been pushing on Government for years, long before Covid-19 arrived.

Furthermore, opportunistic politicians appear to be using these lobbyists' calls to promote themselves in an election year, without regard for people’s health and well-being.

Clean water is the foundation of public health.

It has long been noted by public health professionals that water pollution from intensive agriculture is risking people’s health.

Strong freshwater reforms would give greater protection to water for drinking and recreation, and these reforms have been argued for by the public for many years.

“It is particularly irresponsible to be arguing against the protection of the country’s fresh water at this time,” says Marnie Prickett spokesperson for the group.

The agricultural industry’s ability to produce and export products will continue through this crisis. Government decisions on freshwater reform will not change this. However, strong freshwater rules will help to protect public health over time rather than delay and face more health crises.

“With Covid-19 the public is seeing how important and reassuring it is to have government enact policies based on the advice of scientists and public health professionals. It should be the same for our water policy.”

“The Government should be listening to scientists and public health professionals on water policy not industry lobbyists.”

