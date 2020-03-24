Warmer Kiwi Homes Insulation And Heater Programme On Hold.

The Government’s Warmer Kiwi Homes insulation and heater grants programme is on hold, in response to the Prime Minister’s announcement New Zealand is moving to Level 4.

“It’s important to do whatever we can to keep the community safe from Covid-19 infection, and that means installers along with other non-essential workers need to stay at home,” Warmer Kiwi Homes Manager Eddie Thompson said.

When the risk level reduces, service providers contracted to the programme will contact homeowners who have retrofits or assessments booked. Warmer Kiwi Homes will also contact people who have applied to the programme in the past month.

“We recognise the importance of a warm, dry home for people’s health and well-being, and we will be ready to get back to work as soon as we are able to,” Mr Thompson said.

© Scoop Media

