Statement On Guilty Plea

Together with other New Zealanders, today the Royal Commission learned that the man accused of the Christchurch mosque attacks has pleaded guilty to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and a charge of engaging in a terrorist act, and has been convicted of those offences.

The Terms of Reference are clear; the Royal Commission cannot inquire into the guilt or innocence of any individual charged in relation to the attack. That is not our role.

For this reason, today’s developments do not directly impact the Royal Commission’s inquiry process. It is however, hugely significant for families and survivors who will now be absorbing this news.

The current Covid-19 Alert Level 4 restrictions that all New Zealanders now face, are also having a significant impact on the inquiry. Staff are committed to getting the job done and continue to work from home, but there are some aspects of our work that cannot be managed remotely.

