Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Access Now Releases Recommendations On Privacy And Data Protection In The Fight Against Covid-19

Wednesday, 1 April 2020, 8:22 am
Press Release: Access Now

Since late 2019, the world has been fighting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). In response to the pandemic, governments around the world have been using data and technology in their efforts to contain the spread of the virus. Access Now puts forward privacy and data protection recommendations for governments to fight against COVID-19 in a rights-respecting manner.

From past health crises, we know how important it is to not fall for quick fixes, and to uphold human rights to prevent further harms for the population. Access Now is committed to protecting human rights — especially in times like these where marginalized communities face even greater risk — and to contributing to governments’ responses to the coronavirus outbreak.

“The question is not if governments can use data and tech to help fight the virus but how; our human rights-centric recommendations will assist decision-makers in this process,” said Estelle Massé, Global Lead on Data Protection at Access Now. “Our message to governments is simple: protecting digital rights also promotes public health.”

Access Now’s Recommendations on Privacy and Data Protection in the Fight against COVID-19 focuses on three categories of measures that authorities have prominently advanced around the world: (1) collection and use of health data, (2) tracking and geolocation, and (3) public-private partnerships. Our recommendations aim to ensure that the rule of law, and the rights to privacy and data protection, are protected throughout this crisis and in the future.

Extraordinary circumstances require extraordinary measures, but responses adopted by governments to fight COVID-19 will have an impact beyond this emergency. Governments must promote public health, prevent discrimination, ensure access to reliable and timely information, defend unrestricted access to an open, affordable, and secure internet, ensure the enjoyment of freedom of expression and of opinion, and protect privacy and personal data.

Governments, companies, NGOs, and individuals alike have a responsibility to do their part to mitigate the consequences of COVID-19 and to show solidarity and respect for each other.

“In a time of crisis, public trust is key to ensuring that everyone unites behind the response,” Massé said. “Eroding human rights would be misguided and harmful, both during and in the aftermath of the crisis.”

We hope that the recommendations we present to governments will contribute to finding a common response to this crisis, and we stand ready to further advise on its implementation.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Access Now on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Buying Ventilators, And Expanding The Testing For Covid-19

Before getting into recent developments….. who knew that Covid-19 was so powerful it could make NZ parliamentarians act like adults, and make them pose intelligent questions to officials and Cabinet Ministers about issues of public interest? Wowzah. Yet that’s what happened yesterday during the first session of the Epidemic Response Committee (ERC) which allows the Opposition (and a few backbench MPs) to critically scrutinise the government’s response to Covid-19. If normality ever returns, could we make Parliament be more like this, and less like the usual Question Time circus in the House..?More>>

 

Government: Seeking Infrastructure Projects


The Government has tasked a group of industry leaders to seek out infrastructure projects that are ready to start as soon as the construction industry returns to normal to reduce the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford and Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones say...More>>

ALSO:


Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 