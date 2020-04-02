Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Government Shuts Down Scrutiny With Fatal Blow To Bauer Media

Thursday, 2 April 2020, 3:04 pm
Press Release: Free Speech Coalition

Responding to the closure of Bauer Media, Free Speech Coalition spokesperson David Farrar says:

"The loss of the New Zealand Listener, North & South Magazine, and more is a sickening blow to the diversity of our media environment."

"The Government arbitrarily banned these outlets from operating due to their 'non-essential' status. We see now how temporary speech restrictions can have permanent effects."

"It is entirely likely they could have made health and safety arrangements to print safely, but the Government didn't give them a chance."

"Obviously the publications were financially challenged already, but being banned from operating for weeks, possibly months, would be the straw that broke the camel’s back."

"In a time of crisis, the Fourth Estate becomes more important than ever as the Government exercises more power. With its fatal blow to Bauer Media, the Government has protected itself from scrutiny and healthy public debate. This may not have been its intention, but it has been the result."

