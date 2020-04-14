Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Working Poor A Disgrace

Tuesday, 14 April 2020, 12:10 pm
Press Release: Closing The Gap

Make it easier for low income people to get financial help says Peter Malcolm spokesperson for Income Equality Aotearoa—“ Closing the Gap”

Two weeks into the Covid-19 Lockdown there is a need for more urgent policy making and systemic change to help people on low incomes says Malcolm He goes on to say that we must urgently close loopholes and provide more income support to those people struggling on low incomes during and after the Covid-19 emergency.

According to recent data on the social impact of the Covid-19 Lockdown released by the Salvation Army and the government, more people are needing help and it is likely the number will continue to rise for some time yet.

More New Zealanders than ever are seeking help from food-banks because they don’t have enough money to buy food, according to the Salvation Army’s report. This is an ongoing issue with more families needing help in 2019 than 2018; and on now there is the impact of the Covid-19 disruption. In the week to 27 March 2020, estimates were that food-bank demand had increased by a third, with particular spikes in Auckland, Northland and Christchurch. The past week to the third of April was even busier in some regions.

The Ministry of Social Development received 22,000 applications for benefit payments in the first week of lockdown according to the Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni when she appeared before the Parliamentary Epidemic Response Committee on Thursday.

Furthermore people are falling through the cracks and not getting the help they need despite the wage subsidy scheme according to this story “loopholes in wage subsidy scheme” see below. For example, staff who work in government funded organisations have been told they are not eligible for the subsidy. But they find their hours have been cut, or there is no work at all because the organisation has shut up shop. As one said:

"This seems like a great anomaly to those of us who have been committed workers under their care. Why should we fall into this crevice?"

They have bills to pay, need to buy food to survive like anyone else. Anomalies such as these need to be straightened out. It must be made easier and more straightforward for people to get income support so they can support themselves and their families.

The government has responded decisively and well so far to the immediate threat of the Covid virus. In the months ahead we will need bold leadership to ensure we do not leave our most vulnerable behind say Malcolm

Salvation Army Report here; https://www.salvationarmy.org.nz/research-policy/social-policy-parliamentary-unit/latest-report

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Closing The Gap on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Rationing Of PPE Gear, Masks And Everything Else

From the outset, the perceived need to ration our scarce resources seems to have driven the response to Covid-19. Rationing still appears to be limiting the ability of nurses and other frontline workers to access and routinely wear the PPE gear they need to do their job safely. Initially at least, we were also rationing the public’s access to Covid-19 testing. We also continue to pick and choose among the scientific evidence to justify advising the public against the need for them to wear masks…. If it hasn’t done so already, this trend will end up eroding public confidence in the Ministry of Heath assurances that hey don’t worry people, we have enough PPE gear, testing kits and masks to go around. Counter factual : if we’re rationing it, we haven’t got enough... More>>


ALSO:



 
 

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:


Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 