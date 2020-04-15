Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

CTU: Treasury Projections - Scary But Useful

Wednesday, 15 April 2020, 11:56 am
Press Release: New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

The Council of Trade Unions has welcomed the Treasury’s release of their scenario projections on the economic effect of COVID-19 on New Zealand as being scary but useful.

CTU Economist Andrea Black comments, "All the scenarios show severe increases in the numbers of people without paid work. Already the numbers of people needing access to benefits have increased."

"The longer people are without work the harder it is to return. That is why the government provision of a wage subsidy is so important."

"But work in our pre COVID world was one of low wages, high rents, environmental degradation, low productivity and too many people, especially Maori, excluded from a fairer society. "

"While all the facts are stylised what is very clear is the significant impact that a second fiscal stimulus would have on the numbers of people without paid work.Therefore further stimulus is vital to protect the wellbeing of New Zealanders."

"It must be government investment that gets us to a place better than we were pre COVID-19.This will involve government stepping up and not leaving things to chance: investing in people and technology."

What is needed:

Industry transformation - unions, business and government working together to lift productivity.

Housing our people - investing in modular housing using NZ materials and highly skilled Kiwis.

Greener economy - investment in renewable energy, and public transport.

Investing in public services - stop the contracting out where low cost contracts only drives down wages and conditions.

Restoring our public health system.

Social procurement - Government to only spend money with firms that pay at least the living wage, have superior health and safety and fair pay agreement.

Support for displaced workers - social insurance to help them manage the transition into new employment.

Support for the vulnerable - individualise the benefit system and increase benefits so that no one lives in hardship and is unable to thrive.

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

NZCTU

Te Kauae Kaimahi

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.

Contact New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Argument Over Whether Lives Or Livelihoods Are More Important

It is hardly business as usual, but this week is shaping up to be all about business and its needs, how the economy will emerge from lockdown on April 23, and what kind of challenges business will face when we do. Today, Treasury has released seven “ scenarios” of the likely impact of Covid-19 on the economy and employment. These are not forecasts, but something somewhat more nebulous. Essentially, Treasury has modelled a wide range of the theoretical alternative realities the country now faces, in terms of GDP and unemployment – and who knows ? It seems we could be in for something between a light sprinkling of rain on jobs and GDP, and a howling blizzard... More>>


ALSO:



 
 

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:


Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 