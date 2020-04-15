Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Major Victory In Campaign For Public Sector Pay Cuts

Wednesday, 15 April 2020, 2:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

The Prime Minister’s announcement of a 20 percent pay cut for MPs and public sector CEOs is a significant victory for taxpayers, says the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union.

Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director Jordan Williams says, “Today’s announcement is a very welcome signal from the Prime Minister. Families across the country have their livelihoods threatened by the economic shutdown, so it’s only fair that politicians and public sector leaders share the financial burden.”

“The pay cuts need to extend deeper into the public service - many of the individuals reporting to public sector CEOs will be earning more than $250,000 themselves. But the sacrifices announced today are a great start, and the Prime Minister should be congratulated for her leadership.”

“We’d like to thank everyone who signed our petition for public sector pay cuts, as well as those who have shared our Public Sector CEO Rich List, which highlighted just how inflated the salaries of public sector bosses are.”

“Of course all eyes are now on local government. We’re calling on Mayors, Councillors, Town Clerks, and all of those on more than $250,000 and working for a council, to stand with our Prime Minister and make the same sacrifice, as we all unite for COVID-19."

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz

Contact New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Argument Over Whether Lives Or Livelihoods Are More Important

It is hardly business as usual, but this week is shaping up to be all about business and its needs, how the economy will emerge from lockdown on April 23, and what kind of challenges business will face when we do. Today, Treasury has released seven “ scenarios” of the likely impact of Covid-19 on the economy and employment. These are not forecasts, but something somewhat more nebulous. Essentially, Treasury has modelled a wide range of the theoretical alternative realities the country now faces, in terms of GDP and unemployment – and who knows ? It seems we could be in for something between a light sprinkling of rain on jobs and GDP, and a howling blizzard... More>>


ALSO:



 
 

PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 