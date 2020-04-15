Major Victory In Campaign For Public Sector Pay Cuts

The Prime Minister’s announcement of a 20 percent pay cut for MPs and public sector CEOs is a significant victory for taxpayers, says the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union.

Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director Jordan Williams says, “Today’s announcement is a very welcome signal from the Prime Minister. Families across the country have their livelihoods threatened by the economic shutdown, so it’s only fair that politicians and public sector leaders share the financial burden.”

“The pay cuts need to extend deeper into the public service - many of the individuals reporting to public sector CEOs will be earning more than $250,000 themselves. But the sacrifices announced today are a great start, and the Prime Minister should be congratulated for her leadership.”

“We’d like to thank everyone who signed our petition for public sector pay cuts, as well as those who have shared our Public Sector CEO Rich List, which highlighted just how inflated the salaries of public sector bosses are.”

“Of course all eyes are now on local government. We’re calling on Mayors, Councillors, Town Clerks, and all of those on more than $250,000 and working for a council, to stand with our Prime Minister and make the same sacrifice, as we all unite for COVID-19."

