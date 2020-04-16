Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Govt Report Reveals Freshwater Crisis

Thursday, 16 April 2020, 10:57 am
Press Release: Greenpeace New Zealand

Greenpeace says today’s Ministry for the Environment report, Our Freshwater 2020, clearly shows that New Zealand’s rivers, lakes and freshwater are in crisis.

The report cites the shift to intensive dairying, including increasing cow numbers and synthetic fertiliser use, as activities causing major water pollution alongside faulty urban and stormwater infrastructure.

Greenpeace agriculture campaigner, Gen Toop, says the report underscores the need for strong new rules to protect water, and a plan to transition New Zealand to regenerative farming.

"Every New Zealander deserves to swim in clean rivers and drink safe water without fear of becoming sick,’ she says.

"Not only are a majority of our lakes and rivers unswimmable, they’re increasingly uninhabitable for the native fish and animals that call them home, with 76 per cent of our native freshwater fish at risk of extinction.

"Concerningly, we are also seeing nitrate and pathogen pollution rising in many areas, posing serious risks to human health."

Greenpeace is calling on the Government to bring in the long-awaited new regulations to protect freshwater, including a cap on synthetic nitrogen fertiliser.

"Covid-19 has shown us that we need to protect the things that keep us healthy and well, and that includes clean freshwater," Toop says.

"This latest report should serve as a good reminder to the Government that it has a major opportunity, and responsibility, to accelerate the clean up of our lakes, rivers and drinking water, through its infrastructure and stimulus package."

Greenpeace has released a Green Covid Response package, which has been presented to Government Ministers. It calls for a billion dollar regenerative farming fund to help farmers adopt lower-polluting practices, as well as helping to fund the fencing and planting of streams and wetland restoration.

It also calls for major investment in upgrading and modernising the urban stormwater and wastewater network.

Toop says, "Through strong new water rules, like a cap on synthetic fertiliser and major Government support for regenerative farming, we can build a New Zealand where everyone can swim in clean rivers and access safe drinking water, now and into the future."

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Argument Over Whether Lives Or Livelihoods Are More Important

It is hardly business as usual, but this week is shaping up to be all about business and its needs, how the economy will emerge from lockdown on April 23, and what kind of challenges business will face when we do. Today, Treasury has released seven “ scenarios” of the likely impact of Covid-19 on the economy and employment. These are not forecasts, but something somewhat more nebulous. Essentially, Treasury has modelled a wide range of the theoretical alternative realities the country now faces, in terms of GDP and unemployment – and who knows ? It seems we could be in for something between a light sprinkling of rain on jobs and GDP, and a howling blizzard... More>>


ALSO:



 
 

PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 