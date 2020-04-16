Governor-General’s Donations To Charities

The Governor-General, Dame Patsy Reddy, will be donating twenty percent of her salary over the next six months in support of a number of charities.

Dame Patsy says she is making this move to show leadership and support for sectors of the community affected during the pandemic.

“I am very conscious of the impact of the current situation on all New Zealanders and feel it is important to offer support to organisations helping some of the most vulnerable members of our community.”

Dame Patsy will be supporting the work of the Order of St John, Women’s Refuge, KidsCan, the SPCA and the Arts Foundation.

© Scoop Media

